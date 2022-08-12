Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl”, waiting to perform at MTV VMA 2022

Nicki Minaj is back with more biting rhymes, more enthralling and more “freaky” than ever!

The 39-year-old artist has released his new single which is titled “Super Freaky Girl“, accompanied by the lyric video which you can see below.

If the underlying sound seems familiar to you, you’re right: the new song contains a sample of the hit “Super Freak” by Rick James released in 1981.

“Super Freaky Girl“is the fourth song released by the rapper this year, after”We Go Up“with Fivio Foreign,”Blick Blick“with Coi Leray,”Bussin” And “Do We Have A Problem?“with Lil Baby.

Nicki Minaj at the 2018 MTV VMAs – getty images

For all Barbz the party continues to MTV VMA 2022, where Nicki Minaj will give us a very special exhibition!

Yes, he will take the stage for a live performance and also to collect the Video Vanguard Award: The winner of the prestigious Moon Person who recognizes the exceptional impact of an artist on music videos and pop culture this year is Onika Tanya Maraj (the real name of the star).

Nicki Minaj is also nominated for the #VMAs 2022 in the category Best Hip-Hop with the song with Lil Baby “Do We Have A Problem?”.

MTV VMA 2022 are held live Sunday 28th August from the Prudential Center of the New Jersey. In Italy, you will be able to see them live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

The pre-show and the MTV VMA 2022 show also air in reruns on MTV on Monday 29 August from 9:00 pm come on MTV Music Tuesday 30th August at 7pm.

ph: getty images






















