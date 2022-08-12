Newspaper TODAY | Elton John and Britney Spears unite talents to compose a new song

The Youth Chamber Orchestra of the Paraguayan American Cultural Center will offer its third concert of the year this Wednesday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. at the CCPA Theater of the Americas. Access is open and free.

The CCPA Youth Chamber Orchestra will offer the third concert of the season, this Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy

Under the direction of Maestro Gabriel Graziani, the repertoire of the ensemble will include works by Antonio Vivaldi and his Concerto in G Major “Alla Rustica”, Fantasy on the Somnambulist for contrabass by Giovanni Bottesini, which will have as guest soloist: Alejandro Ríos, Little Suite op. 1 by Carl Nielsen, Symphony 1 by William Boyce.

The orchestra is made up of Carlos T. González, Esteban Giménez, Ana Sofía Gómez, Josías Ortega, Sannie Martínez, Letizia Molina, Adan Aquino, Talina Penayo, on violins; Federico Hidalgo and Arnaldo Valdez, on violas; Cristina Perina and Gabriel Cáceres, on cellos; and Martín Portillo on double bass.

The CCPA Youth Chamber Orchestra is a program with the characteristics of an orchestra-school. It offers young people the opportunity to receive high-level musical training and the possibility of entering the professional field.

It emerged in 2003 and since 2004 it uninterruptedly performs its seasonal concerts at the CCPA’s Teatro de las Américas, as well as tours inside and outside the country.

The musicians and musicians are selected and selected by contest every two years during which they have the opportunity to practice instrumental ensemble with advanced repertoire and contact with great masters of music. Several of them are currently members of renowned youth musical groups in the capital and the interior of the country.