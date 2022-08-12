New images of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and The Justice Society

MADRID, 12 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Black Adam is one of the great bets of Warner Bros. Discovery to boost the DC Universe again within the maelstrom in which the franchise is immersed. In the absence of just over two months for the premiere of the film, which will see the light on October 21, New images have been published offer a glimpse of the character played by Dwayne Johnson and others who will have a capital importance in the film.

Among the photographs, published by Vanity Fair in black and white, highlights one of Black Adam hooded and kneeling while being targeted by various weapons. The superhero seems to be in the home of Shazamthe magician who grants him his powers.

The rest of the images show the main characters of The Justice Society of America who will be present in the film. Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Maxine Hunkel) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) have individual photos that allow clearly appreciate some of its features.

(And yes, @TheRock is already itching to take on Superman.) 🔗: https://t.co/cu2YIoinlz pic.twitter.com/B7sUzPAlYK — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 11, 2022

characters, all of them, They will make their debut in the DC Cinematic Universe. in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Of which there is no traceand surely there will not be until the premiere of Black Adam, it’s from supermanwhose appearance in the film has been source of constant rumors and to whom Dwayne Johnson has stated on several occasions his desire to meet.

“Almost 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique style of justice in the modern world“, reads the official synopsis of the film, which will be released on October 21.