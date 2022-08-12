Netflix: 7 romantic movies we love from the ‘faux-mance’ subgenre

They know each other and they don’t like each other. Or, well, maybe they like each other a little bit, but aren’t willing to take a chance. Until, to the viewer’s delight, fate intervenes. It is then when impossible situations are created from which the protagonists –or at least one of them– only have one way to get out ‘with flying colors’: fake a Romance. The problem, of course, is that friction makes love. And, if that is coupled with a certain sexual chemistry from the beginning, why do we want more. How to forget the great exponents of this subgenre baptized in English as ‘faux mance’ -of Marriage of convenience (1990) to How to lose a guy in 10 days (2003) and the proposition (2009)–. In this case, we review the most recent titles released in Netflix. Make popcorn!

‘Wounded Hearts’ (2022)

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine in ‘Broken Hearts’.Netflix

One of the most recent releases in line with this theme is Purple Hearts [traducida al español como Corazones malheridos]. Cassiesophia carson) is a moonlighting waitress who aspires to forge a career in music, but her precarious economic situation together with her diabetic condition make it very difficult for her. Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) is a Marine with a troubled past that still haunts him. Despite some initial misgivings, both decide to get married fraudulently to take advantage of the military benefits that marriage entails. What happens next won’t surprise anyone, but watch out for the catchy original soundtrack – with songs like come back home Y I hate the way–, the political dimension of Cassie’s character and how well the plot adapts to what any viewer can expect from this type of film.

‘Wedding Season’ (2022)