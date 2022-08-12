Minecraft: update 1.19.2, full patch notes in Spanish

Last June that Minecraft received the Wild Update. As its name suggests, this one focuses on new features like the swamp biome, or even the appearance of cute little frogs. However, something common happened every time a new patch was added: bugs in the game.

This has forced Mojang to introduce various fixes across the various features, especially before the release of the version 1.19.1 of Minecraft. This content was mainly dedicated to changes to the game in the in-game chat, including reports from famous players that caused a bit of controversy within the community.

However, it arrives Minecraft version 1.19.2, and brings a fix to server connectivity with secure chat.

Minecraft Update 1.19.2-rc1 Patch Notes

Minecraft Release Candidate 1 version 1.19.2

Today we’re releasing the first (and hopefully only) release candidate for Minecraft 1.19.2. This release candidate fixes a critical issue related to server connectivity with Secure Chat. If there are no major issues after this release, no further changes will be made until the full release.

Minecraft Release Candidate 2 version 1.19.2

Error correction

We are now releasing Release Candidate 2 for Minecraft 1.19.2 to fix a crash.

Minecraft Update 1.19.2 Patch Note

Bug fixes in version 1.19.2

Fixed an issue that caused players to be disconnected from secure chat.

Fixed a crash on the social interactions screen.

What to expect for the future in Minecraft?

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, it’s hard to imagine what Mojang Studios has in store for Minecraft’s next big update. To be blunt, we must admit that the title is already well packed and offers plenty of things to do in the game, but a jungle-focused update could be interesting, with temples to explore just like in Indiana Jones!

Over the years, Microsoft has been able to create a true monster in which absolutely everything is possible, and if some prefer the Creative mode in which they can give free rein to their imagination, others, on the contrary, prefer to live an authentic survival adventure. , and farmer farmer farmer. In recent weeks, new features have appeared with the Wild update, as we told you a little above, and in particular there is Warden, who finally appeared with the Deep Dark biome. You can of course find all the details of the update in our dedicated article.