Meet the 5 most beastly cars of the Kardashian clan

The Kardashian family has one of the most impressive and ostentatious showcases. However, little is known about its most beastly specimens, that’s why at Tork we tell you all the details.

August 11, 2022 11:58 p.m.

the kardashian clan keep turning on the nets. Their outstanding appearances put them on everyone’s lips, becoming one of the richest and most popular families. With their successful businesses and advertising contracts, in addition to their great impact on the networks, they indulge in an enviable fortune. It is estimated that his net worth ranges from 1,800,000,000 dollars.

From the hand of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie and Caitlyn This luxurious display case is one of the most acclaimed. All of them are incredibly rich, but they have a common passion for expensive cars and exclusive designs. For this reason, they do not hesitate to spend a large part of their fortune on high-end vehicles. In Tork we show you the 5 best cars of the Kardashian family below:

1. Lamborghini Aventador (Kylie)

Kylie Jenner with her Lamborghini.

Kylie gives herself the pleasure of driving one of the most powerful cars of the Italian brand. This vehicle has a powerful V12 engine and gives off a power of 770 CV. Without a doubt, its orange tone makes it a unique postcard that steals all eyes on the road. Its estimated market value is around $518,000.

2. Ferrari LaFerrari (Kylie)

Kylie Jenner with her Ferrari.

Another of the beautiful cars that Kylie added to the family collection. This vehicle has the particularity of being an electric hybrid model of the Italian brand. Its black tone stands out, for leaving the classic traditional red Ferrari to which we are accustomed. Only 499 copies of this model were manufactured and it has a heart-stopping power that reaches 800 CV. Its value is around 1,400,000 dollars.

3. Aston Martin DB11 (Kourtney)

Kourtney Kardashian with her Aston Martin.

Kourtney added this beautiful model to her garage. A car that gives off a power of 630 CV. It has a powerful V12 engine and it becomes a nice design to go for a walk or do some shopping. Its market value is estimated to be around $190,000. A bargain compared to what the Kardashian family has us used to!

4. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS (Kendall)

Kendal with his Chevrolet Camaro.

Although this time we are not referring to a modern model, this car together with the presence of Kendall marked style in a truly incredible way. A classic that is on everyone’s lips for its customization, and for how great it is preserved. His Camaro has a V8 engine and puts out 300 horsepower. Without a doubt, it is a fabulous heirloom to add to this spacious display case.

5. Mercedes G-Wagon 4×4 Squared (Kylie)

Kylie Jenner with her Mercedes Benz SUV.

One of Kylie’s most aggressive off-roaders that stands out for its striking color and enormous size. This truck has a V8 engine and gives off a power of 416 CV. Without a doubt, a beautiful design that stole all eyes along with the beautiful postcard of the famous model. It is estimated that its value is around 300,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions.

A wide and varied collection that takes all the applause. Without a doubt, the Kardashian family has good taste when it comes to choosing their cars, but also a large fortune that they do not hesitate to put at stake when it comes to showing off on the road. An enviable repertoire with which they give themselves the pleasure of choosing a vehicle according to the occasion that warrants it. And which one would you stay with?