Medicine for the soul by Jessie Cervantes

To speak of Mexico is also to speak of its culture, its colors, its gastronomy and its music, and precisely the latter is the engine that allows humanity to move and remember the reasons why it remains alive.

In addition, our country has become the cradle of great artists who, through this art, have left their mark on every corner they touch and are kept alive through melodies and lyrics that keep the heart beating strong.

And such is the case of “Los Bukis”, this group that over the years, let us see that their music is the most honest and direct message that can exist for society and that thanks to all the fibers they touch, they have left a great legacy in the industry that no one can erase.

“We are happy that we can be considered as the musical heritage of the country because we have dedicated many years to it and we have been present in this way through time.”

And the years have not passed in vain for Mexicans, because with their songs they knew how to keep alive the flame of nostalgia in those of us who have enjoyed them since their conception, to see them resurface today as the great legends they became.

In addition, the pause that the world had, was a key piece of nostalgia, since we human beings strengthened ourselves for more than two years, of longing and of music to keep us serene. And that fact was what brought “Los Bukis” back to the stage as the great stars of the industry that they have always been.

“In the pandemic and loneliness and all the feeling that such a crisis generates, the idea of ​​getting together and fueling the public’s nostalgia arose, and all of that came so clearly to our hearts that everything just happened and flowed in the best way.”

And to remember, is to come back to life and stay focused on the road ahead. So with firm steps and full of emotions and honest and direct messages that move the fibers of those who listen to them, it is like the natives of Michoacán, they return renewed and ready to continue raising the name of our country internationally.

In addition, this world full of algorithms and the musical influence of the people who grew up enjoying “Los Bukis”, is how the group comes face to face with an immense abyss of generational mixtures, where people of all ages allow themselves a couple of hours of romance and a lifetime with emotions on the surface.

“And now we find ourselves with a new audience that had never seen us before, because the parents were the promoters and now the young people go to our concerts and that is what keeps hope alive.”

So yes, hope remains alive and the stages are on fire waiting for “Los Bukis” to conquer them with those songs that made them legends and that also teach us day by day that music does not stop fulfilling its role. to be medicine for the soul.