Marvel: the reason why the sequels are no longer numbered after Iron Man 3 | SPORT-PLAY

Iron Man 3 marks a historic moment in the history of Marvel, as it is the last numbered sequel to the MCU. There are a few reasons why Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios changed the way they title Marvel movies after Tony Stark’s last solo movie.

The third Iron Man film chronologically follows “Iron Man 2” and the similarly named “Iron Man,” but other Phase 1 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” would have sequels with more creative titles.

After Iron Man 3, every Phase 2, 3, and 4 movie has eschewed the naming convention of numbered sequels, and Steve Rogers’ sequel movie is called “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” as opposed to ” Captain America 2″ in what would turn out to be a total MCU turnaround. But what is the reason for the decision? Marvel?

“Iron Man 3” is the third and final installment of the Iron Man Trilogy, and the seventh film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Photo: Marvel)

WHY DID MARVEL DECIDE TO STOP NUMBERING THE SEQUELS AFTER “IRON MAN 3″?

Iron Man 3 represents the last remnants of Phase 1 of Marvel Studios, as the MCU was still creating its formula after the immense success of “The Avengers”.

Phase 1 is the least unified Phase of Marvel, as Kevin Feige lacked full control, and some movies, like “The Incredible Hulk,” were co-productions with other movie studios.

Since Iron Man 3 was released when superhero movies were still evolving from the era of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy and FOX’s “X-Men” movies into the modern MCU, it makes sense that it would have a title. more generic in line with the naming traditions of the time.

The evolution of Marvel movie titles also sees a greater emphasis on the use of comic book references after Phase 1. By using titles like “Captain America: Civil War” or “Thor: Ragnarok,” which specifically reference classic Marvel comics, he proves that he is drawing inspiration from the works of Stan Lee and prominent comic book writers.

This is part of a marketing strategy to build hype for the upcoming adventures of heroes like Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and the Hulk, and further explains why Iron Man 3 is the MCU’s last numbered sequel.

As “Screenrant” explains, subtitles also make it easier for audience members to keep track of Marvel movies. If “Avengers: Endgame” was simply called “Avengers 4,” it might have put off some viewers who might think they needed to see “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to enjoy the movie.

Iron Man 3 reflects a bygone era of Marvel Studios when the MCU’s Phases 1 and 2 hadn’t fully resolved the MCU’s identity, and Kevin Feige hadn’t started using existing comic book titles as movie titles to build hype.