Margot Robbie, on vacation in Spain with Rami Malek, Eiza González and Cara Delevingne

The actress margot robbie You have chosen Spain to spend your holidays. After spending several months shooting Barbiethe film in which she plays the lead, has decided to take a few days off in the Balearic Islands, specifically in Ibiza and Formentera.

Robbie has been accompanied by her boy, Tom Ackerleyfrom which they have never been separated since they got married in 2016. They have also been accompanied rami maleckprotagonist of Bohemian Rhapsodyand your partner.

The four have enjoyed these days in the paradisiacal waters of Formentera where they have been seen having fun on a yacht and playing in the water.

the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street He has found time to party. At the disco she coincided with Eiza Gonzalezthe highest grossing actress in Hollywood.

He has also spent a day at the beach with the model Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie highest paid actress

The Australian, who turned 32 last month, has become the highest paid actress in Hollywood thanks to the 12.5 million euros he has earned for playing Barbie. Ryan Gosling, who plays her boyfriend Ken, has received the same. Something unusual, because in the mecca of cinema, actors earn higher salaries than actresses.