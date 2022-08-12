Margot Robbie chooses a striped bikini and matching skirt in Formentera

Ibiza is one of the favorite holiday destinations of faces vip to enjoy a few days of relaxation and enjoyment. Emma Watson was one of the first to fly to the island in 2022, but she was soon followed by countless others. celebrities National and international. In recent weeks we have been able to see Victoria Federicawhich soon became the center of attention thanks to successful Ibizan looks, Sienna Miller, Chiara Ferragni or, more recently, margot robbie.

The actress chosen to play Barbie on the big screen was the last to land in Ibiza with her partner, Tom Ackerley, and one of her great friends, Rami Malek. The cameras have been able to capture them while enjoying the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean aboard a yacht.

In these snapshots we have been able to see Margot Robbie with a flattering triangle bikini with a striped print that combined several colors and a matching miniskirt. A total summer look with which she boasts a spectacular figure in her recent 32nd birthday.

On this occasion, the actress has opted for a simple proposal with a top tied at the neck and classic panties with side straps that favor and also enhances the taneither. A combination as classic as it is effective, to which I only added a pair of sunglasses to make it a perfect wild card for any vacation suitcase.

The triangle bikini, the must of the summer

We saw it stand out on the catwalks and now, on the beaches from side to side of the world. The classic triangle bikini has managed to establish itself as one of the great winners of the summer.

Opting for the classic way of wearing them, see Margot Robbie, or the other way around, following the trend baptized as reverse Bikini, there have been multiple experts in fashion and celebrities who have posed with this type of bikini through their Instagram leaving notoriety of their success beyond body type or age.

