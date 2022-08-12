Luis Nava calls to promote the health and well-being of Queretanos

Within the framework of the second ordinary meeting of the Network of Municipalities for Health, the Municipal President of Querétaro, Luis Nava: in his capacity as President of this network, called the Municipal Presidents, and those responsible for the regional health policy; to procure actions that derive in benefits to the health of the population.

He proposed the dignity of public spaces and the certification of environments and communities as promoters of health.

“The Queretaro Network of Municipalities for Health; that I have the responsibility to preside over, seeks to strengthen strategies so that the municipalities, together with the participation of organized society, implement actions that promote the health and well-being of all Queretanos,” said Luis Nava.

Based in the Municipality of Landa de Matamoros and in the presence of the Secretary of Health in Querétaro, Martina Pérez Rendón; They also presented the advances in the adhesion of the municipalities to the World Network of Friendly Cities and Communities with the elderly; as well as the state that keeps the certification process as Municipalities, communities or health promoting environments.

Regarding the programs and initiatives by municipality, the Coordinator of Sustainable Development of the Municipality of Tolimán; José Alfredo Conde, presented an agroecological strategy for the prevention of overweight and obesity.

In addition to the generation of a nodal health center in coordination with the Municipality of Cadereyta de Montes.

While the Huimilpan Municipality outlined the lines of action for mental health care.