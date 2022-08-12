Luis Nava calls to promote the health and well-being of all queretanos

Within the framework of the second ordinary meeting of the Network of Municipalities for Health, the Municipal President of Querétaro, Luis Nava, in his capacity as President of this network, called the Municipal Presidents, and those responsible for the regional health policy, to seek actions that result in benefits to the health of the population, such as the dignity of public spaces and the certification of environments and communities as health promoters.

“The Queretaro Network of Municipalities for Health, which I have the responsibility to preside over, seeks to strengthen strategies so that the municipalities, together with the participation of organized society, implement actions that promote the health and well-being of all Queretaro residents,” said Luis Nava. .

Based in the Municipality of Landa de Matamoros and in the presence of the Secretary of Health in the State, Martina Pérez Rendón, progress was also presented in the adhesion of the municipalities to the World Network of Friendly Cities and Communities with older adults. ; as well as the state that keeps the certification process as Municipalities, communities or health promoting environments.

Regarding the programs and initiatives by municipality, the Coordinator of Sustainable Development of the Municipality of Tolimán, José Alfredo Conde, presented an agroecological strategy for the prevention of overweight and obesity, as well as the generation of a nodal health center in coordination with the Municipality of Cadereyta de Montes. While the Huimilpan Municipality outlined the lines of action for mental health care.

In this second ordinary meeting, the presence of the hostess and Municipal President of Landa de Matamoros, Marina Ponce Camacho; the General Medical Deputy Coordinator, Francisco José Rivera Pesquera; the Director of Health Services of the Secretary of Health in the State, Dulce María Arroyo Martínez, as well as the Municipal Presidents of Amealco, Tolimán, Arroyo Seco and Jalpan de Serra.