Lucero and Mijares reveal if they could return as JLo and Ben Affleck

Though bright Star Y Manuel Mijares They divorced 11 years ago, now they are great friends and they even added their talents to make their tour entitled ‘Hasta que nos se hace’. However, they say that where there was fire, ashes remain, and both in real life and in the middle of the show, there are those who return to their ex several years later.

An example of the above is the couple made up of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleckwho returned 20 years after ending their relationship and even got married.

For cases like the above, the driver Alan Thatcherwho had the opportunity to interview Lucero and Mijares on their program ‘Wake up America’of Univisionasked them if there would be a chance for them to come back, as happened with JLo and Ben Affleck.

Faced with this question, both flatly denied a return as a couple, and even Mijares laughed.

“That thing about remarrying and coming back, and coming back again, is no longer used. Only JLo because she is special, we are not, “said Lucero.

The call ‘America’s Girlfriend’ He continued: “Throughout all this time we have realized that we are doing very well singing together and that’s it. In other words, we sing and that’s it, each one for his saint, and so very happy ”.

With these comments, the interpreter of songs like ‘Vane’ Y ‘Electricity’ ruled out any possibility of a new romance between her and the father of her two children.

For his part, Manuel Mijares, performer of songs such as ‘Soldier of Love’ Y ‘The privilege of loving’, highlighted the good relationship they have even though they have not been a couple for 11 years: “Each one for their saint, we live 20 meters away, and so that from the beginning was very comfortable for the kids (their children). There is nothing that you have 15 days, I have until the next fortnight, and above all because of the type of jobs we have.

Lucero and Manuel Mijares were married in 1997 and their two children were born as a result of their love. However, in 2011 the couple decided to divorce.

Now, as great friends, they are promoting their tour ‘Until we were done’ through several cities USAWhat Miami, The Angels, Chicago, Las Vegas Y New Yorkto mention a few.