Lisa Kudrow downplays ‘Friends’ lack of diversity

the legacy of friends It is periodically the subject of discussion. It is not for less, since this sitcom broadcast between 1994 and 2004 is an undeniable phenomenon of pop culture, with immense affection around the world that ended up exploding when last year HBO Max broadcast Friends: The Reunion. In combination with this omnipresence in people’s memories, it is common to hear criticism about the insensitivity with which it dealt with certain issues or, above all, the lack of diversity that its cast displayed. The latter ended up worrying the creator, Martha Kaufmannand decided to take action.

Kauffman, along with David Cranewas in front of friends during its ten seasons, and recently decided to donate $4 million to Brandeis University to create a fund to support scholars studying African history. It was his way of showing that he was “embarrassed, ashamed” and wanted “correct course” after the lack of representation that occurred in his series. “I want to make sure that from now on and in all the productions that I do, I am aware of the need to hire people of color and actively look for young writers of color”Kauffman said then. “I want to know that from now on I will act differently. And then I will feel free from burdens.”





Today, via DailyBeast, Lisa Kudrow has made reference to Kauffman’s attitude, and has reasoned the fact that friends had the cast she had (where she played Phoebe accompanied by David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry Y Matt LeBlanc). According to Kudrow, it was inevitable (and understandable) that the series would display this “whiteness”. “I think it was a series created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college. When you’re going to do a character-driven comedy, especially if it’s a series, you write what you know.”

“It didn’t make sense for them to write about the experiences of being a person of color. At that time the big problem had to be ‘what will the characters learn?’” concludes.

