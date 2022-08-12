Lin-Manuel Miranda denounces a church for representing a “Christianized” version of ‘Hamilton’

Lin-Manuel Miranda may be one of the nicest guys in Hollywood right now, but, of course, he will not allow his work, his great work, to be manipulated and distorted for profit or indoctrination. The creator of ‘Hamilton’, the Broadway musical that you can watch from home on Disney+, has put in the hands of his lawyers a complaint against a production “Christianized” Of his work, who has been representing The Door McAllen church.

It turns out that the theater group of this spiritual group from Texas is dedicated to making religious versions of various productions without paying, of course, any license. They already did it with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in 2018, advertising it with the poster of the Disney movie in real action with Emma Watson and with a devoted message in which Beast was “saved” in the end: “At least I was able to see you for the last time and know the true love of Jesus Christ”says the character in the scene where he is dying. Although they could have used the story as inspiration and saved themselves trouble, they included the theme ‘Evermore’, composed especially for the 2017 film, for which they would have had to pay separate rights. Other movies that have “conditioned” to faith and the Christian look include ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Despicable Me’.

The ‘Hamilton’ case

In the case of ‘Hamilton’, Miranda’s text is protected and no function of any external group is allowed at the moment, much less a church changing phrases at will. As we see in these Tweets with clips from the play shared by journalist Hemant Mehta, they have changed entire lines to include Jesus in the plot:

More from The Door McAllen church’s illegal Christianized “Hamilton.” The song is supposed to go: “But I’m not afraid

I know who I married

So long as you come home at the end of the day

That would be enough” pic.twitter.com/CUitoUXQ34 ? Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 8, 2022

The original letter says:

“But I’m not afraid. I know who I married. So long as you come home at the end of the day, that would be enough”which translates as: “I’m not afraid. I know who I married. As long as you come home at the end of the day, that will be enough.” However, in the Christianized version one hears: “But I’m not afraid, my hope is in Jesus. If you could give him a chance at the end of the day, that would be enough.”.

To make matters worse, at the end of the performance, the church’s pastor, Víctor López, came out on stage to give a sermon in which he compared homosexuality to a drug addiction that people had to overcome. This Tuesday, August 10, Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesman for Hamilton, issued the following statement to USA Today: “Hamilton does not license any theatrical production to amateurs or professionals and did not license any to The Door Church. We are issuing a cease and desist letter for unauthorized use of ‘Hamilton’ intellectual property, demanding immediate removal from all videos and images from previous productions on the Internet, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, as well as your own website and other places. The ‘Hamilton’ family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusion and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, has finally intervened in the controversy with a tweet in which he labels the work of “illegal and unauthorized production”including a statement from the Playwrights Guild denouncing the “blatant infringement” from the church and informed people that lawyers were working on the case:

Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.

And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth. 1/2 https://t.co/yMtM3z9crI ? Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2022

“I am grateful to everyone who has brought this illegal and unauthorized production to my attention. It is now in the hands of lawyers. And forever grateful to the Dramatists Guild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, whether it’s their first play or their fiftieth”.