Lady Gaga stops a concert to defend the right to abortion in the country

During her concert in the country’s capital on the Chromatica Ball Tour, singer Lady Gaga dedicated the song “The Edge of Glory” to women across the country and spoke out in favor of the right to abortion, just a few months After the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade.

“I would like to dedicate this song to all the women of the United States. All the women who now have to worry about their bodies if they get pregnant,” said the singer, who is performing in Dallas on August 23.

“I pray that this country speaks, that we stick together and that we don’t stop until it’s okay!” Gaga said according to a report in the magazine. People.

This act does not mark the first time that the “Bad Romance” singer has shown her support for abortion rights. In 2019, Lady Gaga spoke alongside Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and more as part of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody campaign.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in the Alabama period. And all the more egregious that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest without consent or not,” Gaga said in a post referring to the recent law signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.