Kylie Jenner ignores efforts against animal abuse and shows off crocodile skin coat

The young businesswoman Kylie Jenner is in London with her daughter Stormi Webster supporting rapper Travis Scott where she wore a controversial blue crocodile skin coatfor which it has been heavily criticized.

Kendall Jenner’s sister Kylie Jenner is supporting the rapper Travis Scott in London, where she was captured with a blue crocodile skin coatgarment with which the businesswoman is causing strong controversies and here we tell you why.

It seems that Kylie Jenner is once again in everyone’s sights and this time for starring in an image where she is seen with her daughter Stormy Websterbecause Kylie and her daughter were leaving the restaurant for dinner sexy-fish as reported by The Daily Mail, where he wore a blue crocodile skin coat, designed by Alexander Vauthierdesign which has not yet gone on sale.

Minutes after this image was released, Kylie was attacked by multiple netizens for being against wearing this type of clothing.

Well, on social networks like Twittermultiple comments on this coat were seen, some like:

“We have scientists risking their lives to speak out against climate change and Kylie Jenner flies on her private jet to wear an alligator coat, climate change is up to 1% to change and they don’t.”

It seems that netizens are not at all happy that Kylie wear this type of clothing, let us even remember that her own sister khoe kardashian A couple of years ago, she protested against the use of fur, as Khloé has always expressed herself against the use of fur in the fashion market, with this it would seem that Kylie does not think the same as her own sister.

Through your official account Instagram, Stormi’s mother published an image where she is seen wearing this striking blue coat, so far this post has more than 6 million likes. To date, the businesswoman has not made any statements about these strong controversies.