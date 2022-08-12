Kylie Jenner and Stormi wore matching looks on their trip to London

We know that anyone who is passionate about fashion is not a fan of the concept of “traveling light”, because we can never miss a photo-opportunity of the eighty thousand outfits that we take for our trip, however short it may be. In recent days, Kylie Jenner gave us a healthy dose of vacay looks for his weekend in London, in which he accompanied Travis Scott for his first concert as headlining after the Astroworld drama.

Fashion + cinema: these trends were inspired by our fav movies

The concept of “essential” can change from person to person, and it is more than clear to us that Kylie’s is waaay different from ours. If it comes to carrying only what is necessary, Kylie Jenner, packed all the basics to create impact looks that almost steal the spotlight from Travis himself and that is that she did not travel with one or two suitcases, but they saw her arrive at the hotel with nothing more than 20 suitcases! Yes, you read right.

Kylie Jenner’s looks in London

Kylie has always given us something to talk about. One of her most recent scandals was caused when she showed off her private jet next to Travis’s. And it is that in the eyes of any person it is obvious that this is an excessive luxury.

But why do you need two private jets for a single weekend? Well, maybe because his luggage took up the entire plane. It is clear that Jenner does not know how to travel light, and we were intrigued by how much he carried in his suitcase, so we showed you all his looks in London. Carry-on? We don’t know her.

Kylie’s vintage era is still alive and this pink look very much to the barbie core from Comme des Garçons is one more to add to the collection. The surreal look is from the Fall/Winter 2007 collection and was just a sneak peak of all the Y2K inspo looks that followed on this tour ft. Travis Scott.

To start this look, which is from designer Marine Serre. It’s part of the Spring-Summer 2023 collection and we absolutely love it because it’s super nostalgic for the early 2000s. Plus he’s like a motorcyclist meets Y2K fashion in its most eco-friendly version. The brand is known for its sustainable approach, with which it manages to give a very cool and modern twist to recycled garments with techniques of upcycling Y patchworkas we can see in this total denim look.

This coat and heels look was one of the favs and the most striking, with a crocodile skin texture and details in fur in an electric blue color and heels in the exact same shade #perfectmatch. This is none other than Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture 2022 collection. She definitely needed her own bag for her coat. statement that we all want.

Following with the vintage hot picksnow Travis has joined the matching looks with a jacket by Thierry Mugler himself from the Spring/Summer 1990 collection inspired by the space age for a parents night only white and red leather and combined with a denim micro mini skirt that follows the two-miler aesthetic that we are loving.

With this retro-futuristic denim look, Kylie Jenner joined the post-apocalyptic trend in London with the brand that is dominating the trend: Ottolinger. The effect washed of jeans is the perfect touch to transform a basic into a statement, and accessories with melted texture are the pieces we didn’t know we needed until now.

Getty Images

Last but not least, this Paco Rabanne who has the entire Internet upside down. This look of Kylie Jenner in London was one of the fan favorites, since it is also an archive piece now by Paco Rabbane and belongs to the 1997 collection. We have no doubt that the hottest pieces of the season are not the of the most recent parades, but the jewels of the past full of nostalgia that stand out from all the rest of current trends.

Following: How Pretty Little Liars and This Other Show Are Connected

Explore more at: Instyle.mx