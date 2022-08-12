Kylie Jenner and her taste for dressing just like her daughter Stormi

Digital Millennium

A perfect match! Well they say that our mother is the only one who will be there for us and she is also our soulmate, and Kylie Jenner and her little daughter Stormi show us that this is completely true.

One of her favorite activities is to show off the luxuries she can give her little Stormi, daughter too by rapper Travis Scott, who recently welcomed her second child, whose date of birth we barely know.

The model, influencer and billionaire fulfilled 24 years this August 10 and I do not miss the opportunity to show us that style is something that she has since she was a baby.

Stormi and Kylie Jenner’s looks

To begin we must remember that Stormy Webster She is the first daughter of the billionaire with the aforementioned rapper, so it does not seem strange to us that the little girl with luxury brands as well as her mother.

Not only in clothes is where the Jenner girls match since they have from bags to shoes and sneakers that were made exclusively for them and some that she herself Kylie is in charge of make the iconic looks of the little one.

One of the times we saw mother and daughter enjoy dressing alike was for their product campaign.

kylie baby

in which both had dresses in pastel colors like blue and pink, in addition to the hair tied up in a bun, although

Kylie had on heels, little Stormi walked around in white sneakers.

we’re so excited for you and your family to try kylie baby ???? our safe and gentle formulas are clean, vegan, pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic, and are designed to take extra care of sensitive skin and delicate hair. ☁️ coming 9.28 to https://t.co/EZeRyBu6MM ☁️ pic.twitter.com/tHHNIvkBZH — Kylie Baby (@kyliebaby) September 22, 2021

Stormi’s costume as her mother

yes you are too kardashian fan we are sure that you will remember this mythical moment in which we realized that Kylie is one of the people who throws the house out the window on Halloween.

If you still don’t know what we’re talking about, we’re talking about Stormi’s costume of her own mother.

The little girl wore a dress made to her measure of the MET 2019 gala in which Kylie Jenner He used a look with feathers that left everyone with a square eye.

​Without a doubt Kylie Jenner enjoy the company of your little daughter Stormi and we can all see that they have an amazing time together.

