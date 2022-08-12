Kim Kardashian hilariously spits out a shot of tequila at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party

Image Credit: SplashNews

Well, he tried. Kim Kardashian41 years old, he helped his little sister Kylie Jenner celebrates her 25th birthday in style aboard a beautiful yacht in an unspecified location, but when it came time to celebrate with tequila shots, Kim couldn’t handle the assignment. In a TikTok Kylie posted on August 11, one day after her actual birthday, Kim could be seen spitting out her tequila shot straight into an orange soda. “It’s so fucking ugly,” she said with a look of disgust on her face. Okay Kim, some of us have been there too.

Fans thought Kim’s failure was hilarious and took notice on social media. “Younger friends can make or break you. Lol, ”wrote an Instagram user. “Kim couldn’t take it anymore,” joked another with a laughing emoji. Another wondered why Kim took such a big hit to begin with.

Kylie obviously celebrated her big day in luxury. On the yacht, which she embarked on at night, she unwrapped a designer bag, which is apparently one of only three produced. “I’ve never seen anything like it before!” exclaimed the mother of two as her eyes ate the beautiful bag. Kylie also enjoyed an extravagant fireworks display, in front of which she posed in a photo she shared on her Instagram feed of hers.

That night, Kylie shone in a semitransparent dress made of shimmering material that hugged her curves. Her sexy dress draped her upper arms for a sophisticated off-the-shoulder design. She pulled her hair back into a flirty hairdo and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

On the morning of her birthday, Kylie posted a TikTok with the caption “it’s my birthdayyyyyy” and provided fans with information on how her big day began. First she showed off the little purple dress she was wearing, which featured a sexy cut under her chest. She paired the wrap dress with matching purple shoes. She then appeared to be having breakfast with a bare-faced Kim Kendall Jenner, plus a few close friends. She ended the video by hugging a 4-year-old boy Stormi Webster, which rocked a black ensemble. Stormi’s father, Travis Scottdid not appear in Kylie’s birthday plans.

Between adding a new designer bag to her extravagant collection and being surrounded by loved ones, Kylie seemed to be having the best birthday possible.