Khloé Kardashian wears the bangs that frame the face

Everyone’s favorite girl chameleon, Khloé Kardashian, has done it again. Hot on the heels of the big news (KoKo has welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson), Khloé has surprised us with a new hairstyle during her stay in Los Angeles, where she celebrated the opening of the business of two of her friends.

In addition to her flattering LBD, of course, we can’t stop looking at the two strands of hair she wears at chin length, framing her face. And not only that, but the color that Khloé wears would suggest that she has followed in the footsteps of the iconic Jennifer Lopez, who recently also signed up for the ‘money piece’ highlights. Did someone say ‘hair contouring’?

The businesswoman has taken to Instagram to share her new ‘look’, posting a carousel of six photos. And do you know what that means? The more photos there are, the more hairstyles there are for us. PS: my favorites are the third and fourth.

The genius behind this incredible hair style is none other than Khloé’s trusted stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons. To make the businesswoman’s new money piece highlights stand out even more than they already do, Andrew has styled the rest of her hair in a super elegant bun.

To complete the already very glamorous look, Ash K Holm (Khloé’s makeup artist) opted for one of TikTok’s strongest beauty trends: mermaid eyes. “Mermaid eyes on my beautiful muse @khloeKardashian 🖤🖤,” she writes on her Instagram story.

If Khloé has dared to rock the mermaid eye trend and this incredible bow, rest assured that I will too.

Lia Mappoura

Beauty Content Trainee

Lia Mappoura (she/her) is the Beauty Content Trainee at Cosmopolitan UK.

