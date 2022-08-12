Khloé Kardashian on child support request

kim, 41, revealed that he contacted the athlete, 31, to ask if he told his then-girlfriend about his legal problems. His younger sister replied, “Can you text me this? I need to see the screenshot. Let me call him. I can’t believe this.”

The author of Strong Looks Better Naked pointed out that he only wanted “the truth” tristan when he started sobbing. kim tried to comfort khloe before instructing the cameras to stop filming their phone call.

Khloé Kardashian could not help but cry when remembering the scandal.

(Star+)



“Everything is going to be fine. No matter what, everything is going to be fine. We really thought he had changed. I was his biggest supporter. But if this isn’t clearer, I don’t know what is,” said the founder of Skims while the team turned off their cameras.

In December 2021 it was confirmed that the NBA player was sued for Maralee31, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with the child of Thompson. According to court documents, tristan recalled a meeting between him and the model of fitness in March 2021, when he was still dating khloe.

Kim Kardashian has been the biggest supporter of her younger sister.

(Star+)



After requesting genetic tests, the star of chicago bulls went to social networks in January to confirm that he is the father of The Othe son of Nicholswho is now 6 months old. tristan and the former presenter of Revenge Body They ended in June 2021.

After the scandal khloe talked about how she still thinks her ex-boyfriend is a “good person” to have in her life. “It’s sad because he also has a lot of good sides, but nobody can see them because they are all overshadowed by the personal things that are happening between him and me,” she explained in the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fatin May.