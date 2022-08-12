Khloé Kardashian boasts marked abdomen with denim bikini

The socialite Khloe Kardashian “temperature rose” Instagram when showing off one of the outfits from the new collection of his brand of clothing.

The sister less than kim kardashian captivated with a bikini with texture of denim blue with white stitching, with panties to the waist and a top with thin straps and a deep neckline, which allowed her to see marked abdomen for the exercise.

The bikini who used the driver It is available online for $125, which is equivalent to about 2,525 Mexican pesos.

khloe She did not use accessories to combine the outfit or use makeup, to appear more natural. Furthermore, she tied her blonde hair into a low bun.

The model She posed for the selfie in front of a huge mirror with lights and as soon as she posted the video on Instagram, her friends Scott Disick, Malika and Victoria Villarroel showered her with praise.

The latest collection of Good American with garments with a denim texture and washed out tones, it went on sale online two weeks ago.

But the brand has been on the market since 2016 and Khloe Kardashian He assures that he founded it with an inclusive approach, to offer women all sizes, while other firms are limited to small sizes.

In an interview for bustlethe star of reality show the kardashians admitted that he loves denim and she feels more sensual when she wears tight clothes, since wearing baggy clothes makes her feel sloppy.

In addition, she said that the sister with whom she feels the greatest similarity in terms of dress is with Kylie Jennerwho also has a makeup and clothing emporium.

