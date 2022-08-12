Kate Moss reveals why she decided to testify for Johnny Depp

Digital Millennium

Everything indicates that the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It has not come to an end despite the fact that the ruling in favor of the actor was issued more than a month ago. And it is that the star of Aquaman she appealed the verdict to try to have the case reopened and show that she did not defame her ex-husband. While it is still up in the air if the celebrities return to court, Kate Moss He reappeared and spoke of the reasons why he agreed to testify at the trial.

The model, who had a love affair with Johnny Depp in the 1990s, appeared on the show Desert Island Discfrom BBC Radio, where he answered one of the questions that the actor’s lawyers asked him on that occasion, but that he could not answer since it was objected.

“Why did you decide to testify?”was the question that Kate Moss agreed to answer despite the fact that she leads a very discreet life and prefers not to touch on personal stories from the past.

“I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never kicked me down the stairs. He had to tell the truth.”pointed out the model forcefully in the British program.

Kate Moss’ testimony and Heard’s appeal

In May, Kate Moss declared – through a video call – before the jury that she was never assaulted by Johnny Depp. “He has never pushed me, kicked me, or thrown me down any stairs”said.

In this way, the model clarified the insinuation that Amber Heard made about an alleged scene of violence in which, according to her, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Since the final verdict was released, Amber Heard has sustained her statements against Depp and does not deserve the level of hate and criticism that has been unleashed on networks. In her most recent appeal attempt, her legal team argued that “The court made errors that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict.”

“While we realize that today’s presentation will light the fires of (the network) Twitter, there are steps we must take to ensure fairness and justice,” read the statement issued by the lawyers of the famous.

