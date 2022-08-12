Justin Bieber and wife in Florence (but they snub the Florentines)

Justin Bieber and his wife walking around Florence (but they snub the Florentines). REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

A tour of the most beautiful and famous places in Italy, taking advantage of his highly anticipated concert right in the area. Yet the stay a Florence from Justin Bieber it is not enjoying unanimous approval. Especially for his reluctance to indulge in fans and his express wish to be left alone.

VIDEO – Justin Bieber will give a concert in the metaverse

All of this, of course, is a direct consequence of his recent concert on July 31stheld at Lucca Summer Festival. Once he performed in front of his own adoring Italian fans, however, Justin Bieber has not yet left our country. Here it is indeed pop up after a few days in Florencesurprisingly, together with his wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin. A visit culturalfrom simple tourists, which however did not pass not at all unnoticed. Triggering a reaction from the Canadian pop star who has already given rise to more than one controversy.

READ ALSO: Justin Bieber, nightmare over: he can sing again, and starts again from Lucca

Justin Bieber and Hailey’s tour was typical of one any couple visiting Florence. The two have in fact visited the Accademia GalleriesPiazza San Marco, Palazzo Vecchio and Piazza della Signoria. Right here they were recognized by two passers-by (an Italian and a Canadian) who called him loudly attracting theeveryone’s attention about the star of world pop music. Which, apparently, she didn’t want to know at all.

Justin Bieber and his wife walking around Florence (but they snub the Florentines). REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

In fact, around him and his wife immediately materialized two particularly burly bodyguards, who have hinted that Justin Bieber had no desire to indulge his fans. Husband and wife, both characterized by a clothing that cannot be more casualthey then granted themselves a quick ice cream in one of the most famous squares in Italy and the most beautiful in the world. After the consummation, therefore, they are disappear in a taxi not allowing anyone to snatch even a simple autograph or selfie.

Keep reading

SEE ALSO: Justin Bieber’s bodyguards felt his pulse to check that he was alive

The Florentine trip of Justin Bieber and Hailey it wasn’t over yetas the two subsequently dined at restaurant “La Giostra”, in Borgo Pinti. This information, like the others, has found countless social confirmations. All, however, from fans and official accounts. Justin Bieber instead preferred to enjoy the Tuscan capital without post of any kind. Even at the expense of yet another crowd bath.