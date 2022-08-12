Johnny Depp: Which celebrities took away their support on social networks? | Films

Liliana Carmona

Several people who celebrated the ruling in favor of Depp have changed their minds

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

At the end of the trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against AmberHeard, the jury concluded that both defamed each other, but in the end the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ he benefited from having to pay a smaller sum of money to his ex-wife.

Through social networks, several celebrities expressed their support for Depp once the legal process was over, but over time several fans noticed that many of them removed their “likes” from the actor’s publication after the final verdict.

The post, where Depp thanked his followers for their support during the trial, accumulated 19 million reactions, including several “likes” from celebrities who changed their minds. The Buzzfeed News portal managed to detect some of the detractors who also removed their support in other publications.

What famous people took away their support in networks to Johnny Depp?

According to the aforementioned medium, Amanda Knox, Bella Hadid, Halle Bailey, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Perry, Joey King, Maren Morris, Melissa Ordway, Rachael Kirkconnell, RIley Keough, Sophie Turner, and Yungblud They removed his ‘like’ from Instagram.

Advertising

Although none of the celebrities have made a statement about it, it is suspected that their decision was due to the leak of trial documents.

As reported by The Daily Beast, more than 6,000 pages of documents came to light that the defense of the actors excluded from the litigation, including several fears of Amber Heard because Depp’s lawyers used photos of her during the trial to try to defame her for their supposed jobs in the past.