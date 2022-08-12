Johnny Depp shakes off the crumbs of the scandal by making a clean slate

Johnny Depp He has been away from top-level projects for years. The last time we saw him in a big Hollywood blockbuster was four years ago, when in 2018 he played Grindelwald in the second installment of fantastic animals. And the same with the more academic proposals. Yes, it is true that she was seen in titles with powerful names like Waiting for the Barbariansa film by the Oscar nominee Ciro Guerra co-starring Robert Pattinson and Mark Rylance, but these passed without pain or glory through our screens.

And it is that his legal dispute with Amber Heard moved Hollywood studios away from the risk of working with a star accused of abuse. But now that the trial has been resolved in favor of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanthings can start to change. And Depp has a role with which he can once again show the world his good performance in front of the cameras and regain lost confidence.

Johnny Depp at the Alice nella Città 2021 festival (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

This is demonstrated by the first image of Jeanne duBarry, a French historical drama where Johnny Depp will play the King Louis XV of France. The film will revolve around the life of Jeanne Bécu, a young woman born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1943 and who rose in the king’s court to become one of his mistresses. Directed and co-starred by the actress and filmmaker Maiwenn, daughter of the renowned director Luc Besson, its premiere is scheduled for next 2023, but, although we hardly know details of the production or have not even seen a trailer, This first snapshot of the actor gives us very good vibes about what we will soon see in theaters.

In the image you can see Depp characterized as the French monarch, with a lavish suit, a striking white wig, a large hat on his head and blindfolded. And although it is not an extensive look and we can barely see a piece of his face, the photograph points to a return of the actor to his usual extreme characterizations and intense and memorable performances. In other words, a perfect opportunity to show off your acting skills and win over the public and industry again. And, in addition, considering that it is a dramatic role in a historical film, the chances of standing out and rising again in academic circles of cinema are even greater.

But the most important detail is that it is his first major film project since his trial victory against Amber Heard. In other words, a film that is already going to generate curiosity and make people talk about its return to our screens. And if you add that he has enough roles to bring out the actor’s talent and put Depp back in the eye of the industry, he presents himself as the perfect opportunity to wipe the slate clean, make Hollywood and viewers forget about the controversies and be able to restart his career.

And it is that, being honest, no matter how much he has a judicial victory behind him, the case is still hot. And with the controversy still in the air, with the recent appeal of Amber Heard and with Depp occupying the social conversation still with this topic, It is not an easy task to manage to forget everything at once and for Hollywood to return him to the pedestal he occupied years ago.. But with a role of height, like the one that seems to be his Louis XV of France, he can easily turn the situation around.

