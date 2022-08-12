Johnny Depp and his most radical transformations in the cinema

From the earliest years of his career, Johnny Depp He showed a great capacity to transform himself in front of the camera, not only with the tone and the psychological traits that he gives to each of his roles. In addition, through makeup, hairstyle and costume techniques, she has managed to create characters from real life to crazy characters belonging to fantastic worlds.

In ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka

(Special)



The return of Johnny Depp to the cinema will take place, precisely, embodying a historical character, King Louis XV of France, in the film centered on the figure of his famous lover, and who gives the project its title, Jeanne duBarryinterpreted by Maiwenne Bescowho is also the writer and director of the story.

For this reason, the production released a photograph of the actor with the characterization of who was the penultimate king of France, before the outbreak of the revolution, and shows him in profile, with a golden frock coat, a blue band that crosses his torso over the shoulder, a shirt with a bow that protrudes from the frock coat, a three-cornered hat in a cream tone with feather appliqués, the emblematic white wig of the court and a black blindfold that covers his eyes, which could symbolize the indifference of the monarchy in the face of the growing economic and social crisis suffered by the masses and that would end with the overthrow of his son, Louis XVI, husband of Marie Antoinette.