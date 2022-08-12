Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: their story would reach television – People – Culture

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got involved in one of the most media trials of recent years. It all started when the actress decided to publish an opinion column in the ‘Washington Post’ saying her ex-husband, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, had allegedly physically and sexually abused her on several occasions.

This generated a wave of rejection against Depp, as both public opinion and the film industry began to close their doors on him. The artist even lost important roles in different film productions while trying to clarify the reality of the events.

This is what happened to him with ‘Fantastic Animals’, from Warner Bros., and with his role as Captain ‘Jack Sparrow’ in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga. Given the repercussion generated by the issue, he decided to sue for defamation against his wife from 2015 to 2017.

Finally, it was Jhonny Dep, who ended up as the winner of the legal dispute, in which he was declared innocent of domestic violence and, in addition, was awarded a compensation of 10 million dollarswhich must be paid by Amber Heard.

Will the trial be brought to television?

Two months after what happened in that hearing on May 27, it was a matter of time before a film or television director was interested in taking the case to the entertainment industry. Everything seems to indicate that it will be an adaptation in one of the chapters of the iconic series ‘Law and Order: special victims unit’.

US media have published some images of the 24th season of the production, in which banners similar to those that were shown during the real trial are seen. The portal ‘Entertainment Tonight’, for example, showed the previous moments of a recording in the vicinity of a court.

In social networks, it has become a trend that Olivia Benso, a character from the police series, would be the legal representative of actress Julia Goldain, who is supposed to play Amber Heard.Keep in mind that this is a rumor and absolutely nothing has been confirmed by the production yet.

Actress Amber Heard was awarded $2 million at trial. Photo: Michael Reynolds. EFE

