Jlo and Ben Affleck are reunited after separation by mutual agreement and honeymoon

‘Bennifer’ gave the unexpected news of her wedding a month ago.

Less than a month after their wedding, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decided to separate for a time by mutual agreement to dedicate themselves to their work.

Now the spouses reappeared very much in love.

After having united their lives in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas and having had an intense honeymoon, a few days ago it transpired that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they had decided to part ways by mutual consent for a while.

This was due to an agreement that both made days before the wedding because each one already had previously agreed projects, which does not allow both to enjoy their married life in the same home.

A few days after this information was released, “Bennifer” met again and was caught more in love than ever.

Ben and Jlo were captured at a romantic breakfast accompanied by each other’s children in Santa Monica, United States.

The newlyweds were giving each other kisses and different signs of affection while they were observed in love.

About the couple, a person close to the newspaper ‘Page Six’ commented that Ben has been affected by the media attention that his relationship with the singer has generated.

“Ben was a little scared in Paris…this was a whole new level…an almost Princess Diana level,” the insider revealed.

He added, “Ben is used to flashing lights but he felt like the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen is made of steel and she knows that she comes with the territory but she still gets angry”.