Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have separated due to the actor’s alcoholism

Ben Affleck could have fallen into alcoholism and for this reason he and Jennifer Lopez would have decided to take some time.

In recent days it was announced that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made the decision to separate by mutual agreement for the good of their relationship, this to focus on their personal projects and thus strengthen their ties for the good of their marriage.

“They are convinced that being apart will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly”said a source close to Hollywood Life.

On the other hand, said source revealed that when the couple cannot be physically together, they keep in touch so as not to lose communication.

“They are always talking, texting and video calling each other when they are apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better.”

Faced with this news, days later a new version began to circulate about the reason for their separation and it is that there is a possibility that Ben Affleck could be being treated at a rehabilitation clinic to overcome his problem with alcohol.

It is not a secret that the famous 49-year-old has had serious problems because of his alcoholism, even this would have been the main reason for his separation from Jennifer Garner, the mother of his children.

In the past, Ben has spoken openly about his alcoholism and how embarrassed he feels about it, although sometimes relapses of this disease have been unavoidable and even part of the healing process. “Relapses are embarrassing obviously…I wish they didn’t happen…I wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see…Jen (Garner) and I did our best to talk about it honestly…it took me a long time…to acknowledge that I’m alcoholic…” the interpreter assured in an interview.

