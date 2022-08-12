Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught in the Louvre

The couple walked hand in hand through the city of love

The couple’s respective children completed the family picture

Last Monday, July 25, the controversial couple of Hollywood stars were caught walking through Paris after the recently ended heat wave that shook the country. The news about both artists does not stop happening and it is difficult to know what the real “latest hour” is. To put ourselves in a situation, we will remind our readers that a few days ago lovers said “I do” at a Las Vegas wedding.

The details about the link have not been enough to satisfy the fans of both, which increase the rumors about a possible second wedding more public and above all more spectacular.

After this news, it is not surprising that the newlyweds have chosen the city of love to let their romance wander on a more familiar honeymoon than usual, since The couple has been seen in the French capital accompanied by their respective children.

(28 PHOTOS) @JLo & Ben Affleck walk on the Pont du Carrousel and arrive in front of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France – July 24, 2022

📸https://t.co/PMayhMSEhn pic.twitter.com/ZR5oDO8wU3 — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) July 24, 2022

The path of both to say “I do” has been long, although they were a couple a couple of decades ago, the romances and lives of each one continued separately until more than a year ago they met again.

While Affleck was married to Jennifer Garnerwith whom he formed a family, Jennifer López did the same with Mark Anthony. After their respective divorces, finding a common path was not easy because there were other names and relationships involved such as Anne of Arms in the case of Affleck or the player Alex Rodriguez for the Puerto Rican