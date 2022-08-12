Interview with Inti Wang, the Colombian model who inspires Balenciaga

It was his last year of high school, in a small, wintry Norwegian town. Inti Wang was in the middle of a history class in late 2018 when she received an email that caught him off guard. The sender was a person from the Balenciaga team, the luxury fashion house, who had discovered his existence thanks to his Instagram account.

Inti Wang waited until his class was over to check the message. In a nutshell, Balenciaga’s proposal consisted of sending several garments so that, with total creative freedom, Wang could interpret them, dress them and send them some photos to use on social networks. Thus began the relationship model Norwegian Colombo with the brand founded by the Spanish designer Cristobal Balenciaga in 1917.

Four years and a pandemic later, this time in Paris, in the Balenciaga salons at 10 Avenue George V -where the Spanish designer opened his first store in France in 1937-, Inti joined a considerable list of celebrities. in the parade Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022.

between stars

After the masterful exit of the British modeling legend, Naomi Campbell, in an opulent black dress that rose to her chin like a kind of cup, a serene and unpolluted Inti Wang appeared in the monochromatic Balenciaga salon.

Moving from side to side to cross the doors of the room at her own pace, the model wore an immense pink dress that began on her left shoulder with an asymmetrical neckline – from which a cape was detached – and ended with a skirt -to which Wang defines “quinceañera” -.

Photo courtesy Balenciaga

The look, number 58 and the penultimate of the parade, was completed by black gloves that only left her shoulders bare and makeup that focused all attention on a liner in her eyes that extended to almost touch her hair. A few moments before departure, personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman had made their respective appearance in the parade, which captured all eyes of the haute couture week.

A couple of weeks later, already in the calm of his house in the Norwegian countryside, Inti Wang talked with diner about this surreal catwalk, its relationship with Colombia and its artistic plurality.

Let’s start by talking about the relationship between your Norwegian father and your Colombian mother. How did they meet?

My dad was backpacking through Colombia and he met my mother in Bogotá, in the La Candelaria neighborhood. That was in the 90s. And from that union my older brother and I were born, who was born in Cajicá on July 4, 2000.

And since then have you lived in both countries?

Yes. My parents are artists -a sculptor mother and a photographer father-, so all my life I have been between the two countries. I studied part of the school in Colombia, at the Colegio Unidad Pedagogica, and the rest in Norway. I used to spend two years there and return to Europe for another three. My parents’ idea was for me to have the culture of both places and I am very grateful for that.

I love both countries because they are like the yin and the yang. I think that culture of sharing is essential in Colombia, because in Norway everyone is very cold. In addition, Colombia gave me the opportunity to speak Spanish, to get to know so much biodiversity, and the perspective that Bogotá gives, a city that I define as a divine disaster (laughs). That is in contrast to the fact that here in Norway I live in a village, with farms around. It is a different life.

In addition to Colombia and Norway, you have lived in Brazil, Palestine, Mexico. What is the reason for this nomadic life?

My parents had a group of artists called The patch, which is now an independent art space for artist residencies in Bogotá. So we travel with them all over the world. We live in the red light district in Amsterdam, in Brazil, between Palestine and Israel, Sweden.

Hence, you have continued with the artistic legacy, because I understand that you curated the exhibition Conscious of confusion…

Yes, that was an exhibition that I presented in a gallery in Norway in January 2019. The exhibition talked about the idea of ​​being confused, a thought that arose from the constant question of “Who are you?”, and trying to always have a response.

I relate it to the issue of gender, because everyone asks me if I’m a girl or a boy. That never affected me but it was a question that I was always asked, along with “What do you want to be when you grow up?”. And not having answers to those questions creates a stigma about you and what you want.

Then Conscious of confusion presented different formats of confusion around things that do not have a clear answer. There was photography, painting, and installations by 13 Colombian and Norwegian artists, including my dad, Marius Wang, and my mom, Olga Robayo. There was also an installation of mine, which consisted of a television with 36 self-portraits in which I wore clothes created by me and with which I sought to show that identity is something in continuous development.

Photo courtesy Balenciaga

Those questions remind me of the title of the profile of fashion about his story: Is Inti Wang a boy or a girl? “It’s up to you”. Still the same answer? How do you prefer to be referred to?

I can’t change anyone’s perception. So everyone decides how to refer to me. But I do want to know how they interpret me. A broad pronoun would be: They, ‘they’ in Spanish. But she always leaves the answer open so that whoever is in front of me can answer it.

In my case I have always been in search of a balance. I didn’t start looking for terminologies to define my gender, everything has been very natural. But over time I have found options. And the one I identify with the most is the non-binary gender.

Regarding that, do you think that fashion has been decisive in the construction of your identity?

Absolutely, fashion has allowed me to play a lot with my identity. It has given me the opportunity to experience masculine and feminine energies through clothing.

Speaking of fashion, how was that transition between collaborating with Balenciaga and walking on their catwalks?

After doing three collaborations they asked me if I wanted to be part of their next catwalk, that was in February 2019. At that time I was traveling with my friends in Jordan and the following week we were going to Kenya. So I thought I couldn’t get to Paris for the show.

But the team agreed to take me from Jordan to France and then back to Kenya. It was my first show for a fashion house, so it was very exciting. I had done some parades in Norway but nothing of this dimension. Then the pandemic came so I couldn’t do one of the showsbut after that I’ve been to all the Balenciaga catwalks.

In a short time, Inti Wang went from being a Balenciaga model to basically becoming one of the muses of Demna Gvasalia, the firm’s creative director…

(Laughter) It is that, as a good Colombian, I came to that first parade to greet Demna. I thanked him for having me on his team. And since then, every time I go to their offices it’s like summer school. What I appreciate most about Balenciaga is that after several collaborations I already have a voice, my opinion is valid.

I remember once telling Demna that a look It didn’t work and he let me change it. I feel that he trusts me to represent his work and be part of the fantasy that excites us both. And I love that the team understands the versatility that I have. In my first parade I went out with a suit and in the last one I went with a divine quinceañera dress.

Photo courtesy Balenciaga

It was nothing minor, paraded after Naomi Campbell and before the wedding dress that usually closes these catwalks…

It was a very special moment. In this case it was different because the process is longer, since as it is haute couture they must make the garment to your measurements. Even the dress had my name stitched on it. Demna told me that when she designed it she immediately thought of me.

I did not know very well who was going to parade, I had heard some rumors but nothing confirmed. But when I saw the list and realized that I was walking after Naomi, I couldn’t believe it. So I literally followed in her footsteps. Also, I felt that even though there were all these stars, I am the star of Demna. It was very cute.

I must confess that the first time I saw him was in a Balenciaga campaign on Tik Tok in which he sounded Guataubathe song of the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Plan B. How was that video arranged?

It’s a very funny story. One day Demna’s boyfriend – the musician known as BFRND – invited me to his house. He is the one who makes the music for all Balenciaga projects. We were smoking a joint, chatting and listening to music. He knows that I really like reggaeton so he put on some songs. And there he sounded Guatauba and BFRND told me it was amazing and he wanted to use it in the next campaign.

I loved the idea because I love reggaeton and it’s like my brand: a Latina vikinga -as she calls herself on Instagram-, and nothing more Latin than reggaeton. It was very exciting to see the finished video, because, in addition, that was my first campaign with them, and it distanced itself a lot from all the videos they make because they are usually with classical music. The Latin Viking put out her horns (laughs).

In addition to being a model, artist and curator, she has a jewelry brand, Cuatro Siete Cero. Tell us about this other facet.

I do many things because otherwise I get bored. So yes, I am an artist, curator, model and even a jeweler. I’m a creator, that’s what I am. Y four seven zero It is the jewelry brand that I made when I was in Colombia. It turns out that I went to Bogotá for two months in March 2020 and that time turned into a year and a half due to the pandemic.

During that time my mom introduced me to some jeweler friends who taught me how to produce my own jewelry. And now there is a store in Paris that sells them. Although, the truth, I have not been very focused on that.

How close is it to Colombian fashion?

I haven’t had a chance to explore much, honestly. I have never been to fashion week in Medellin. But the first brand I modeled for was Papel de Punto. However, I must explore Colombian fashion more.

Inti Wang, what do you expect from this path in fashion?

I hope this is just the beginning. Let’s see what happens. I always like to have high goals and low expectations. For now everything is very cool.

