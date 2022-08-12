If you don’t let these vehicles pass in traffic, you risk big

Overtaking is not illegal in some cases. In others, you not only risk a fine but also cause serious harm to the health of others. So if these vehicles pass, pull over to the side of the road and let them do their job.

We don’t like being overtaken on the motorway either, but in some cases, it is mandatory to let the vehicle pass behind you. Thankfully, it’s easy to understand which ones can pass and which ones can’t.

A matter of life or death

If you’ve seen enough action movies, you know that not giving way to a car that wants to overtake you is a question of honor. But movies are one thing, real life another: rest assured that no one will go to Vin Diesel to present him with a three-zero fine because he did not approach seeing a policeman shake the shovel or because he did not make way for an emergency vehicle.

Why yes, today we are talking about this: how expensive is it to deliberately obstruct a vehicle of the police, civil protection, red cross or firefighters that is trying to make its way through traffic? Beyond the moral discourse which is still very simple – maybe not letting that ambulance pass you are condemning to death a stranger – the Highway Code certainly does not speak in your favor.

An unwritten rule of civilization is to move too stopping the car at the side of the road if necessary when you hear the sirens of an ambulance or a fire engine heading to the scene of an accident. But it is not just about respect for others, there is a law that says it.

Very high fines

Technically, the fine for deliberately obstructing an ambulance or any other public service car that proceeds with the sirens on asking for a way, for example making it impossible to overtake, is not very high: we are talking about a penalty between 41 and 168 Euros provided for by ‘Article 177 of paragraph 5 of the Highway Code, practically trifles.

But the risk is much greater: in fact, if your reckless act were to cause, for example, the death of a person on board the ambulance you could be investigated for a slew of crimes that include but are not limited to private violence, interruption of public service and even negligent injury and manslaughter for which you can end up in prison for a minimum of 5 months or for a maximum of 7 years.

So when you hear the sirens in traffic, do the wisest thing: move and let doctors, firefighters, financiers, whoever they do their job without hindering themselves out of pure ego or presumption of being able to go faster than an ambulance launched at one hundred kilometers per hour!