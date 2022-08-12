‘I know the truth about Johnny’ – El Financiero

After the so-called ‘trial of the century’ for defamation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is still in force between statements and appeals, the British model Kate Moss revealed the reason for which he decided to testify.

In an interview with the English podcast Desert Island Disc, of the BBC, Kate Moss openly answered a question that she could not answer before the court in Fairfax, Virginia because it was objected to by the legal team of the actress of Aquaman: They Asked “why did you decide to testify?”

Kate Moss made reference to the incident that Amber Heard accused Depp of having committed against her: “I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never threw me down the stairs and I had to speak the truth.”

During her brief speech, the model also spoke about the designer John Gallianowho was accused in 2011 of having made racist comments that were recorded on video:

“I know that John Galliano he is not a bad person. He had a problem with alcohol and people change; people are not themselves when they drink. And they say things they wouldn’t say if they had leftovers.”

Apart from those two references about the support that Kate Moss has given to the two personalities, she also mentioned that she believes in truth and justice.

Kate Moss at Johnny Depp’s trial

The English model was called to testify in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after being mentioned by the actress of Aquaman.

Heard referred to the rumor of an incident between her ex-husband and the British woman where he allegedly pushed her from the stairs, all after an argument in which her sister was also involved Whitney Henriquez.

Moss, who had a romantic relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998, took the stand through a video call and denied that the actor had assaulted her as had been said.

The model gave a statement of less than three minutes, recounted the episode lived for a trip to Jamaica after which he suffered a back injury:

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before me. There had been a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running to help me and he took me to my room and got me medical attention.”

When asked if Depp ever pushed her down the stairs during the time their courtship lasted, she denied it. “Nope. She never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down the stairs,” she added.