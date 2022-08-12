How to watch I Am Groot, the new Marvel series

“I Am Groot” recently premiered, the new Marvel series that is already all the rage around the world. Here we tell you how to watch it via streaming.

The Wednesday, August 10 premiered in Disney+ “I Am Groot”the animated series that follows the story of the cute character from Guardians of the Galaxy, hit movie Marvel. In total there are 5 shorts that last less than 10 minutes each and show the little protagonist interacting with other space creatures.

The synopsis of the series reveals the following: “Following the events of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1,’ Baby Groot is finally ready to try his first steps out of his flowerpot… but he discovers that you have to learn to walk before you can run.” The first short is called “Groot’s First Steps”, they follow “The Little Boy”, “Groot Takes a Bath”, “A Busy Night” and finally “Masterpiece”.

This installment has the peculiarity of seeing Groot as the only protagonist, since even though he is on the ship, he does not interact with the other characters of “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Also, Vin Diesel again he is the one who puts the original voice to the character.

+I Am Groot | Official Trailer | Disney+

How to watch "I Am Groot"?

