How to combine sneakers with great dresses, according to Victoria Federica and other celebs

It’s been a while since the sneakers They have won the pulse at heels. Both in summer -with skirts, long or short, and all kinds of dresses, from fluid or boho chic to those with a lady cut or mini dresses that define the silhouette- and in autumn in the fanciest tailored suits and palazzo pants, sports have occupied a space previously reserved almost exclusively for stilettos.

And they have even graced the red carpet. Since Blanca Surez a billie eilish either Millie Bobby Brown, many actresses and stars from the world of music have claimed the role of sneakers in big events; even Caroline of Monaco pos in a photocall with them, taking advantage of a problem in one of their feet. “The classic shoe has lost its role of being the only way to dress well,” says Pedro Mir Bernal, Marketing professor at ISEM and fashion brand consultant,who assures that sneakers are now also elegant.

There are many models and marks that at the moment are stomping the street as a complement to all kinds of looks and in any situation, from the most classic sneakers, including the Jordan de Nikethe reebok more vintage or the Converse, to the new arrivals that soon became a must. In this chapter, the Veja sneakers, the great desires of many celebs and also of the royals; are the favorites, for example, of Kate Middleton, Meghan MarkleEmma Watson Y Kate Holmes.

Combine them with dresses it’s easier than it may seem, even with haute couture, as has recently been done Victoria Federica in the Balearic Islands, where she has worn the daring totally transparent dress several times with sneakers that went viral on networks. For inspiration, check out these other great celebrity sneaker looks.

How to wear sneakers with dresses and great looks

GETTY IMAGES Emily Ratajkowski with sneakers Emily Ratajkowski is one of the celebs who best defends looks of all kinds with sneakers. She loves almost all of them, especially the conversethe Seethe Superga and the Adidas Gazelle. For this summer it has also recovered a vintage model, the New Balance 574 Core.

GETTY IMAGES Naomi Campbell with Nike Nobody better than a supermodel when looking for inspiration to wear sneakers. She takes them up a notch by combining hers with this Louis Vuitton look. She did it in Cannes last June and chose a mythical Nike model, the Air Jordan 1 Retro.