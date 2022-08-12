how much does it cost and available apps

Share

You no longer need to own a scooter, you can rent one for specific times.

Electric scooters have become an urban mobility option. It is not necessary to purchase one, although its price is usually not high for the most basic models. In this article we are going to discover what the option of renting a scooter is like and what its price is. Remember that in many cases, renting a scooter is only possible in some capitals. But if this is not your case, you can assess other options that will make you get the chosen scooter home. So you can enjoy a scooter for as long as you deem appropriate, without complications and paying only for the time you use it. In any case, the proliferation of the electric scooter is making a business flourish, so there are a large number of proposals at the local level so that you can easily rent your VMP.

How to rent an electric scooter and how much does it cost

The popular electronics store in the Region of Murcia already offers a scooter rental service. You just have to enter their website, choose one of the models that you have at your disposal and select the start and end date of the rental period. Once you indicate the data, you make the payment and you will receive the scooter at your address on the agreed date. The price range moves between €3.23 per day, up to €12.23 per day for its flagship model. It’s that simple and easy to enjoy a rented scooter thanks to PcComponentes.

When the contract is due to expire, the courier company will collect it. It couldn’t be simpler, moreover, the advantage of this system is that during the rental period you will always have the same vehicle. The options that we are going to comment on below click on the shared vehicle model.

Lime boasts of being the largest urban mobility company in the world. To rent your scooters you only have to register in your mobile application. When you are in the locations where Lime offers service (Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Zaragoza, Malaga, Seville and Valencia), you can pick up your scooter at the points enabled for this purpose. The price paid per minute, at 23 cents, paying an additional €1 to unlock the vehicle. Of course, and as in the rest of the companies, you must provide the helmet. From the Uber app you can even rent Lime electric scooters.

Voi is found in many European cities, although in Spain it only provides service in Madrid. It has a fleet of 200 scooters spread over strategic points. Its operation is the usual one, download the app, register, associate a means of payment and let the application itself indicate a nearby point where you can pick up the scooter. The price charged by this company is €0.15 per minute, and no unlock fee applies. Once the scooter is properly parked in any enabled area, the rental period ends.

What should I keep in mind when renting a scooter?

Driving a scooter is simple, but the first few times it is not entirely safe. If you are going to rent one and you have not had previous experience, try to have a little-used bike lane nearby where you can carry out your first driving tests. Remember that the use of a helmet is mandatory and that you must respect all traffic signs. You can never drive on sidewalks or pedestrian areas, the use of headphones while driving is not allowed, nor is the use of a mobile phone. Pay attention to these 7 tips to circulate with a scooter and that your first experience is satisfactory.

