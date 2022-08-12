Hold your breath before you see Elizabeth, the unknown daughter of Tom Hanks who is identical to her father

Tom Hanks is undoubtedly a successful American actor and film director, recognized for some of his films such as “Forrest Gump”. the husband of Rita Wilson He is one of the most recognized performers in Hollywood, and many of his films have received international recognition. Some of his best known works are “Splash”, “Big”, “Partners and Hounds”, “A League of Their Own”, “Sleepless in Seattle”, “Philadelphia”, “Apollo 13”, “Náufrago”, and “ The Da Vinci Code”.

The director has also lent his voice to the animated films “The Polar Express” and the “Toy Story” saga. His films have grossed more than $4.5 billion in the United States and Canada and more than $9 billion worldwide, making him the third-highest-grossing actor in North America. Tom Hanks He has won the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the People’s Choice Award, the BAFTA, and two Oscars. Tom He first married Samantha Lewes in 1978 and they were the parents of two sons: Colin and elizabeth hanks. In 1988, he married actress and producer Rita Wilson, with whom he has two sons, Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore.

