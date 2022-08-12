Hold your breath before you see Elizabeth, the unknown daughter of Tom Hanks who is identical to her father

Tom Hanks is undoubtedly a successful American actor and film director, recognized for some of his films such as “Forrest Gump”. the husband of Rita Wilson He is one of the most recognized performers in Hollywood, and many of his films have received international recognition. Some of his best known works are “Splash”, “Big”, “Partners and Hounds”, “A League of Their Own”, “Sleepless in Seattle”, “Philadelphia”, “Apollo 13”, “Náufrago”, and “ The Da Vinci Code”.

The director has also lent his voice to the animated films “The Polar Express” and the “Toy Story” saga. His films have grossed more than $4.5 billion in the United States and Canada and more than $9 billion worldwide, making him the third-highest-grossing actor in North America. Tom Hanks He has won the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the People’s Choice Award, the BAFTA, and two Oscars. Tom He first married Samantha Lewes in 1978 and they were the parents of two sons: Colin and elizabeth hanks. In 1988, he married actress and producer Rita Wilson, with whom he has two sons, Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore.

Incredibly, in 2014 Tom Hanks He was honored with the Kennedy Prize and in 2016 he received the “Medal of Freedom” from the hands of the President of the United States Barack Obama, as well as the “Legion of Honor” from the French government. elizabeth hanks She is the only daughter of the actor and bears a great resemblance to her father.

Elizabeth is currently 40 years old and a writer. The daughter of Tom Hanks she graduated from The Archer School for Girls High School in 2001. Following the death of her mother in 2002 due to bone cancer, she left the United States and flew to Scotland to join the University of St. Andrews. elizabeth hanks began her acting career at age 12 when she appeared in her father’s movie “Forrest Gump”; she then worked on the movie “That Thing You Do!”.

The daughter of Tom Hanks he didn’t appear in any other movies until 2015’s “Anchoraged”. After that, Elizabeth walked away from the cameras and continued her career as an editor. Currently, she works as a children’s editor for “LA” book magazine. Previously, the stepdaughter of Rita Wilson She had worked for renowned magazine company like “The Huffington Post” as assistant news editor and also for “Vanity Fair” magazine.