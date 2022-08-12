Following the libel trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp seems to have resumed his life.

Since the jury’s verdict was announced, The 59-year-old actor has immersed himself in his music career, embarking on a European tour with Jeff Beck, with whom he also released “18″, a joint studio album, made up of 13 songs.

But, What will happen to his acting career? Will he appear on the big screen again? To continue; the details.

Has Johnny Depp returned to acting after the trial with Amber Heard?

Las accusations of domestic violence and sexual abuse They took away several leading roles from the actor. The last movie that Johnny Depp made was Waiting for the Barbarians in 2019 and before Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Y Sherlock Holmes in 2018.

Now, three months after his last film work, Johnny Depp returns to the seventh art with Jeanne du Barry, a film directed, co-scripted and starring the French Maïwen (‘Polisse’, ‘The Fifth Element’).

In the feature film, Johnny Depp will give life to King Louis XV and the first images of the actor characterized by the character have already come to light.

The first look at Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in ‘JEANNE DU BARRY’ released It will be his first feature film role in three years pic.twitter.com/2sqmDi5s9f — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) August 10, 2022

Tape filming began on July 26 and, until now, still no release date but it is already known that he will narrate Jeanne’s story, from her origins to her romance with Louis XV.