GN plane lands with inmates at Los Mochis Airport

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A national guard plane landed this Wednesday morning at the Los Mochis airport to drop off several inmates who were subsequently transferred to the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation (CEFRESO) Number 8 located in the municipality of Guasave.

The information collected indicates that at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Boing 727 type aircraft arrived at the Valle de El Fuerte International Airport where it was already awaited by Jaime Amador Gaona Medina, deputy director of the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (CEFERESO) Number 8 and elements federals.

It transpired that the inmates came from the state of Chihuahua.

Subsequently, the inmates serving federal crimes were taken off the plane and loaded onto several armored trucks known as Rinos.

They then left the airport and headed towards the Los Mochis-Topobampo highway to continue towards the Macario Gaxiola boulevard and take the International Highway Mexico 15 to reach the federal prison located in the municipality of Guasave.

The tour passed without incident and these transfers of inmates are considered routine.