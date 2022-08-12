From Barbie to Pedro Páramo

Sitting in the house of Indio Fernández at the Netflix event, which celebrates and promotes Mexican cinema, we learned details about the adaptation of the great novel by Juan Rulfo: Pedro Paramo, and the truth is that it looks good. This tape, which comes with the project of adapting the great novels in our language, could not be taken lightly. It’s a style bet Romenot that of “series that can also be soap operas”, and knowing who will be in charge, I know that many of us breathe.

That award-winning cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (Babel, The Wolf of Wall Street) will be the director is an exciting decision. Ask the great filmmakers of the world what they think and many would say that it was long overdue, and that they were happy to have him by their side on their films. The curious thing is that this comes when Rodrigo works hand in hand with Greta Gerwig in the still enigmatic Barbie film.

“Filming Barbie my mind was on Pedro Paramo”, he said on the panel; told us that when he received the invitation to direct this enormous classic he worked with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (there are not many details about the film), “having this little thing of coming back at different times in your life to read. I want to achieve the same with the film. You can watch it once and be emotionally impacted, that’s fine. But that you still have the little thing to visit it again and again, it is the possibility offered by the platform. And that excites me a lot. I don’t know about you, but this is a high stakes, exciting one, and one that we won’t lose sight of.

yesUsana Moscatel

Twitter: @susana.moscatel