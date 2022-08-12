Fortnite x Dragon Ball: the Epic Games video game confirms a collaboration that will arrive on August 16

Through its official Twitter account, the famous video game from Epic Games, Fortnite, posted a teaser of their next collaboration: Dragon Ball.

The wish of many has been granted! dragon ballmythical anime that marked generations, the day will come August 16th a Fortnite. The alliance between battle royale of Epic Games and the franchise created by Akira Toriyama was confirmed through Twitter and will bring skins along with new content, that was not revealed yet.

The teaser It consisted of an image of Shenronthe iconic creature that lives inside the Dragon balls and that it has the ability to grant any wish in the anime. Fortnite took advantage of this to accompany his Tweet with the phrase: “Speech. Tell me your wish…“

Although no type of skins or content referring to collaboration, we can guess that Goku and Vegeta will be part of Fortnite and, if we look at the scheduled date, they will notice a coincidence.

As he makes clear teaserthe colab will start in August 16thsame week where the new film by DB, Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowill be released both in Latin America What USA (August 18 and 19, respectively). This data could give us the guideline of being able to count on Gohan and Piccoloeither in the video game, since both are protagonists of the feature film.

On the other hand, the link between Fortnite and the anime seems to have strengthened in recent years. During this period of time, Epic Games partnered with another franchise from the “heavyweights” of the youth training industry from Japan: naruto shippuden. Furthermore, given this trend, fans they are excited to see Luffy next to cast of one piece reach the popular battle royale in some future alliance.

Now, it will be the turn of dragon ball to join the battle. Without a doubt it will be something strange to see the Saiyans use firearms, but the possibility of using the skin of Goku It is an opportunity that nobody wants to waste. What do you think of this crossover? All the information about the content to come will be here, in geeky culture.

