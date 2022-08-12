Fortnite: the hype for Dragon Ball is greater than the one for Naruto and The Avengers

The hype is through the roof after the official announcement of Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite by Epic Games. Such is the desire to be able to control Goku, Vegeta and company in fortnite battle royalethat the users burst to “like” the official tweet of the announcement, and the figures indicate that the players have more desire to dragon ball than the ones they had from Naruto and The Avengers in the Epic game. Keep reading:

Fortnite: the announcement of Dragon Ball becomes your tweet with the most likes

The official announcement of the arrival of Dragon Ball in Fortnite took place last Thursday, August 11 at 4:00 p.m. CEST. This is the tweet in question:

After about 18 hours (the time we publish this news), this publication accumulates more than 274,000 “likes”, a not insignificant number. In this period of time, The announcement of Dragon Ball Super in the official Fortnite account has become his tweet with the most likes. But it is even more striking to see that the number of likes is considerably higher than when Epic Games announced two other collaborations most anticipated by players: Naruto Y The Avengers.

In the case of Naruto, the announcement took place on November 10, 2021. To date, it accumulates 250,800 likes.

On the other hand, the announcement of the collaboration with The Avengers was made on May 7, 2018. To date, it also accumulates 250,000 likes.

In other words: The figures and metrics of official Fortnite social networks tell us that there is much more interest in Dragon Ball than there was at the time for Naruto and The Avengers.

We remind you that Dragon Ball Super skins and their event with exclusive Missions and rewards will arrive in Fortnite next Tuesday, August 16. And the presence of Goku Y Vegeta!

Font: Twitter/FortniteGame