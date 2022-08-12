Feijóo gets dizzy and disappears at the worst moment

The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (l) together with the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda (r) at the LXX edition of the Festa do Vino Albariño in Cambados. EFE

Spain has just released the entry into force of a energy saving law which adds up to almost as many defenders What detractors. A new obstacle for the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, for whom no initiative is easy to implement. And who is there to score the point? Who is capitalizing on the fragile sum of Sánchez’s allies to stay at the head of the Executive? No one. Because Alberto Núñez Feijóo is missing as leader of the opposition.

The Galician goes for five months at the head of the PP but shows signs of not have a concrete plan to attempt his assault on La Moncloa beyond exposing himself to the minimum.

gave up all responsibility of the PP in the debate on the state of the nation to its general secretary, Cuca Gamarra after desisting from fighting the possibility of modifying the regulations of the Congress of Deputies to intervene in some way in the great political event of the year.

was inhibited in the midst of an environmental crisis due to serious fires that have calcined Galicia and Castilla y León with special virulence.

and has decided evaporate in the fight for energy savings. And that he was one of the first to give Sánchez homework. It happened in July. day 21 more concretely. The Galician politician claimed “reduce unnecessary energy consumption” by putting limits on air conditioning and heating.

The fact is that the Government decided to do it just two weeks later. But Feijóo has not scored the goal. He has not wanted. It has not taken advantage of the circumstance to reinforce its role as “alternative of change” that he proclaims so much. And, for fear of reinforcing Sánchez by giving him the reason, although the original proposal was his, he has remained in the background. Giving wings to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, always on the move, to mark their own profile and lead the rebellion of the fractious autonomous communities. And Feijóo now only has to promote a Conference of presidents as if he were still the president of the Xunta de Galicia and not the national leader of the party leading in the polls.

Read more

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Delegating all your strategy in the action of your barons has good things, like being able to scoring the absolute majority obtained by Juan Manuel Moreno in the last Andalusian elections. But also bad, like when the president of Castile and Leon have to take on the Vox thesis to deny climate change when their forests have scorched like a lit match.

It is as if Feijóo did not feel comfortable with the role of national leader, as if he gave vertigo take a wrong step. Him, or his team. That he is the same person with whom he worked in Galicia when, no one is unaware, that it’s a minor league the one you are disputing now. And she’s forcing them to work in tow

In other words, when they had achieved something as valuable as anticipating the Government on an issue such as energy saving, being able to display that image of a party with a sense of State that he likes to repeat so much, they have rested on their laurels and now they have to play with the cards of the president of the Community of Madrid and not with their own. To the point that the autonomous deputy secretary of the popular, Pedro Rollan, has just denounced that Sánchez “wants to impose a energy ration card”. When, if you want to use that argument, it turns out it was Feijóo the father of the ration card when he promoted it on July 21. And all this knowing that, when winter comes, it will be the EU that demands what Feijóo anticipated and now criticizes.

In video | Spain initiates the energy saving plan to comply with the European Union

More stories that may interest you: