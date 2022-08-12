Family Medicine Units and IMSS Oaxaca hospitals join the national strategy PrevenIMSS+

It is a strategy aimed at recovering and strengthening preventive care.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Oaxaca joins the national strategy PrevenIMSS+, with the aim of preventing diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension that affect the quality of life of male and female workers, as well as their families and General population.

The head of Medical Benefits, Dr. Martha Escobar Vásquez, stressed that this national campaign has the purpose of providing the population with services to identify and treat these conditions from the First Level of care.

He explained that PrevenIMSS+ is a strategy that focuses on ensuring that health services have a preventive approach and not only curative, and are the same for the entire population, according to their age group and sex.

As part of the launch of this campaign, the IMSS in Oaxaca will carry out a series of actions in its four ordinary hospitals and 25 Family Medicine Units (UMF) throughout the entity.

This strategy will promote the PrevenIMSS+ Checkup in the population according to the age group and gender to which they belong, guaranteeing comprehensive follow-up and integrated preventive care.

The IMSS doctor explained that, as part of these actions, work is being done on components, such as health promotion with the informed delivery of the National Health Booklet; guidance on health issues related to the age group.

With regard to nutrition, activities are carried out to measure weight and height, assess nutritional status and waist circumference, as well as promote healthy eating.

Escobar Vázquez stressed that the IMSS in Oaxaca will also carry out activities focused on neonatal screening, monitoring of nutritional status, prevention of addictions, provision of contraceptives, promotion of correct tooth brushing, weight and height monitoring, incorporation into support groups, cancer prevention of breast, diabetes and hypertension, promotion of breastfeeding, Pap smear and personal hygiene, among other actions.

It is worth mentioning that the official launch of PrevenIMSS+ was led by the general director of the IMSS, teacher Zoé Robledo, from Mexico City, before representatives of the health sector of the federal government and international organizations.

This national strategy was worked on in a coordinated manner from the IMSS Medical Benefits and Economic and Social Benefits directorates, and responds to the need to reverse the effects of chronic-degenerative diseases so that workers identify and treat them from a preventive approach. and not only curative.