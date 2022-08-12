Elsa Pataky knows how to congratulate Chris Hemsworth on his birthday in a fun way | Love 40

This August 11 Chris Hemsworth He was celebrating his 39th birthday. He himself celebrated it on his networks by sharing a photo of his childhood in which we can see him turned into a superhero. “My younger self would be very disappointed in my superhero choices. 🦇 ⚡️”, he joked considering that he is now Thor and as a child he preferred Batman.

“Maybe not Batman, but you look like a young man Jack Nicholson in this photo… Joker? 🃏😂😂”, commented his brother-in-law Christian Prieto. And that in this family it seems that they like to keep a good mood.

Like every self-respecting birthday, the actor had birthday cake, to call it something. His was made from scoops of ice cream with candles on top that he blew out without much trouble.

a curious cake

“Thanks for all the birthday love! And this tremendous cake that my children made putting all the leftover ice cream from the freezer on a plate 😂😂 #bestcakeeve”, said the actor about the originality of his children.

There has been no lack of congratulations from fans and friends like Chris Pratt either Dwayne Johnson. And, of course, there have been a few words from his wife, Elsa Patakywith whom he shares the same sense of humor.

“Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, childminder and wife tamer, there is nothing you can’t do! We love you to infinity and beyond! ”, Wrote the actress along with a series of photos in which we can see in these curious tasks.

His brother has also shared a few words Liam with whom he has such a good relationship. It is not uncommon to see many family moments in Australia that show the great affinity between them. “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth Don’t change anything. You are perfect. I love you”, she wrote along with a photo in which we can see them in the snow laughing.

From here we join the collective congratulations.