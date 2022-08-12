Dream shot thanks to the sponsor: there is also Messi – CalciomercatoWeb.it

A dream shot in the sights in the current transfer market: there is also Messi for the signing, the sponsor ready to give him number 10

The summer of 2022 has already given several news to the top European clubs. Was a transfer market crackling which, however, still promises important changes. Changes that may also affect Leo firsthand Messiin his second year with the PSG jersey.

The plan is clear. The colossus Nikesponsor of the Barcelona, he plans to push for the arrival of a new number 10 at Xavi’s court. Not anymore Ansu Fatithe identikit leads above all to the possible and sensational of Lionel Messi in Catalonia.

Not only Messi: Nike on the hunt for a new 10

After the controversial and painful farewell recorded twelve months ago, the Argentine would be the main candidate to dress (again) the ten of Barcelona. But in addition to the PSG striker, under contract until 30 June 2023 (with option for a further season) with Al-Khelaifi’s club, there is also one of Juventus’ great summer goals. Sergej Milinkovic-Savicflagship of the Lazio di Sarri, can therefore inherit the heavy shirt under the orders of Xavi.

Finally, a sensational signature that would have the flavor of ‘betrayal’ cannot be ruled out. It’s about Marco Asensio, expiring in less than twelve months with Real Madrid and who could wear the Blaugrana shirt in the coming weeks. A not bad triptych, with Ansu Fati currently being ‘rejected’ for wearing a shirt as heavy as the one that was (and could still be) of the seven-time Golden Ball.

From Messi and Milinkovic-Savic to Asensio: Barcelona and Nike are ready to welcome a new number 10 at the court of Xavi.