Double of Johnny Depp in a Muslim ceremony goes viral

Images of a Johnny Depp lookalike participating in a solemn Muslim religious ceremony in Iran have gone viral on social media in the Middle East.

Depp’s stunt double, seen with the actor’s trademark hair, chin and sunglasses, was photographed at the Shi’ite Ashura festival last week in the northern Iranian city of Tabriz.

In a clip of the mystery man he is seen raising ceremonial sticks as part of a ritual.

Johnny Depp’s stunt double. – Photo: Taken from TikTok – @dev.charlie

The uncanny resemblance sparked an avalanche of theories on the internet, And some wondered if the star of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean saga had left Hollywood after his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and moved to Iran to regroup.

Meanwhile, local media have come to identify Depp’s twin as Iranian model Amin Sal’es, who appears to resemble the American star on his unassuming Instagram page.

The publicity of his appearance at the meeting increased his number of followerswhich currently stands at 10,000 despite only having seven posts.

Some outlets report that Sal’es has landed several jobs with local Iranian agencies solely because of his resemblance to the Edward Scissorhands actor.

One poster pointed out that the Iranian who went viral, also advises those who are into modeling not to neglect their university on their Instagram stories.

Johnny Depp would have signed a millionaire contract with Dior

Disney Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has signed a multi-year contract and a hefty seven-figure sum to remain the face of Dior’s famous Sauvage cologne.

In this sense, the official Instagram account of Dior Beauty published photos and videos of Depp backstage at one of his rock concerts in Paris, photographed by the famous photographer Greg Williams.

“Intrepid and at the same time human, like Sauvage”, reads part of the caption.

Immediately tons of fans flooded the comments showing their support for Depp and his alliance with the giant fashion house Dior.

According to TMZ, Williams did a photo shoot before and after a parade, to be used in future Sauvage ads featuring Johnny Depp’s likeness.

It is important to note that Since Depp first signed with Dior in 2017, Sauvage has become the world’s best-selling fragrance.according to Business of Fashion, outperforming successful women’s fragrances from Chanel and other big brands.

However, the association has not been without controversy, since in 2019, a Sauvage ad starring Depp and with images related to Native American culture sparked accusations of cultural appropriation. Dior also supported the actor in 2020, when he lost his libel case against a British newspaper that called him a “wife beater.”

More recently, Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has dominated headlines, with Dior maintaining its contractual ties to the star throughout the proceedings.

That strategy seemed to pay off.as many fans bought Sauvage at sites like Sephora and Ulta as a show of support during the court case, the Wall Street Journal reported.

After the “Edward Scissorhands” actor won the case in June, Dior even aired Depp’s Sauvage ad in prime time on Fox, according to TMZ.