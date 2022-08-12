Chris Hemsworth was Batman before Thor (we have photos)

Chris Hemsworth has just turned 39 and, to celebrate it, he has shared with all his fans a tender image of when he was just a child. By then he already liked superheroes… he just didn’t exactly prefer Thor or one of Marvel’s Avengers. Chris Hemsworth was Batman when he was a kid.

Although Chris Hemsworth has broken all box office records playing Marvel’s most Nordic God of Thunder, the truth is that the past always comes back. “My younger self would be disappointed in my superhero choices”says Chris with this image of him dressed as Batman when he was a kid.

In addition to appreciating his taste for DC superheroes over Marvel ones, we can see the incredible resemblance between Chris Hemsworth as a child and his two twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, who for his 39th birthday have not missed the opportunity to prepare a cake for him and let her muscular daddy blow out the candles.

Also his little brother, fellow actor Liam Hemsworth, paid tribute to Thor/Batman by upload an unflattering photo of the two of you together. As Chris was seen with snow and ice on his beard, he was as dapper as ever in the snowy photograph.

Happy 39th to Chris Hemsworth, god of thunder, attentive father, funny brother and dark knight… at least in his early days.

